Focus Partners Wealth Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

