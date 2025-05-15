Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mplx Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

