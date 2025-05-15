Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

