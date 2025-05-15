Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance
AIV opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
