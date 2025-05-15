Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

AIV opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

