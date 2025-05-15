JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.61 ($9.68) and traded as high as GBX 760.68 ($10.09). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 754 ($10.00), with a volume of 65,696 shares.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 0.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 718.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.
JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 92.61%.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Claverhouse
Great British dividends
The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.
Key points
Expertise
• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.
