JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.61 ($9.68) and traded as high as GBX 760.68 ($10.09). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 754 ($10.00), with a volume of 65,696 shares.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 718.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 92.61%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

