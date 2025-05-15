Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 703.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

