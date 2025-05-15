Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

GMED stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

