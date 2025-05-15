115 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,604,922,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $490.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $380.63 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

