Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as high as C$8.98. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$8.78, with a volume of 39,133 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTG. Raymond James raised Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$221.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Mike Andrade bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00. Also, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$84,032.00. Insiders purchased a total of 15,100 shares of company stock worth $116,548 in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.