Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.37. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,552.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,236. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,013,000 after acquiring an additional 708,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

