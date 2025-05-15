Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.37. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,552.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,236. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,013,000 after acquiring an additional 708,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

