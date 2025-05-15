Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and traded as high as $46.81. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 378 shares.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 97.89%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.