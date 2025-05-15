Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

