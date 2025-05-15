Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,485 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $92.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

