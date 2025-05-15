D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 654,225 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,225 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Conduent worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Conduent by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn purchased 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,309.76. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

