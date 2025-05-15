Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $420.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.10.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

