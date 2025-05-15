Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,241,834.80. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

