Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.