Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

