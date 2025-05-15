5,450 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stride by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Stride by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $162.30.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

