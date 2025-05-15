Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 25,401 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 37,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.