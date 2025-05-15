Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

