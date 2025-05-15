Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 4,094 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.73 million, a PE ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

