D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $10.64 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 177,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $15,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tenable by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $138,758.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

