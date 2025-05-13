What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Teradata Q1 Earnings?

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradata in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Teradata Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.