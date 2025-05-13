Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. NDVR Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 607,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

