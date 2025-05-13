Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.92. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

