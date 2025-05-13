Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.28.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $247.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.56. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.