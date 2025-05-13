Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

