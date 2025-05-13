Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 12,027 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 731.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,318.10. The trade was a 13.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,378,544.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,005 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.17, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average is $191.88. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

