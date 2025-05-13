Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock worth $114,400,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Tesla Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $318.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

