Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Imunon Price Performance

IMNN stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Get Imunon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on Imunon from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.