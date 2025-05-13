Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 9,155 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
