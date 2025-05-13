Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 9,155 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.