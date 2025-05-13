1,681 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,631,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

