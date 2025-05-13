Old Well Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 12.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,504.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,089.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,520.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

