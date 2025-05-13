GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stake Lessened by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up about 7.1% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $416.85 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

