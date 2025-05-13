BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 2nd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MVF opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

