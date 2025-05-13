525 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.4%

AVGO opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.02.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.