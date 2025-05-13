Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,194.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,678.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,859.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

