8,235,533 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,235,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,895,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 2.1% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

