Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $46.41 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

