Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,269,000 after buying an additional 655,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

