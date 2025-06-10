Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $4.46 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

