Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

