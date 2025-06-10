Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,375,072 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.52 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

