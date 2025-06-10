International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.28. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $371.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.