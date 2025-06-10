SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 637,110 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $33,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,220,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,218,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $105,879,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.93) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

