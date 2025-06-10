Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

