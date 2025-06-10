Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:DHI opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

