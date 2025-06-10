Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

TXT stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

