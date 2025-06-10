Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of VSGX opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

